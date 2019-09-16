Gross output of water, wastewater, electricity sector amounts to AED55.8 bn in 2018

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The gross output of the water, wastewater and electricity sector grew 2.7 percent in 2018 to AED55.8 bn as compared to AED54.3 bn in the preceding year, according to the figures of the Federal Competitiveness And Statistics Authority.

The growth is driven by the continuing population growth, with the government continuing to fine efficient alternatives through clean energy sources and launching national mega projects, including the The Emirates National Grid project (ENG).

According to the revealed statistics, the sector's gross output grew from AED38.8 bn in 2014 to around AED46.

5 bn by the end of 2015. In 2016 the sector sustained growth to AED48.7 bn before surging to AED54.3 bn in the next year.

One of the main advantages of the ENG project is the financial savings as a result of the reduction in installed reserve capacity on each of the individual utility systems. It enables the commercial transfer of electricity between the power authorities.

The ENG interconnected system also provides a stronger capacity to withstand major or sudden disturbances, such as the loss of production units and failure of grid elements, whether due to outages or natural catastrophes, as well as several types of crises.