Group 42 announces acquisition of Bayanat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) Group 42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, announced today that it has acquired Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services LLC, an end-to-end and customised geospatial data products and services provider.

Bayanat has been a leader in the geospatial domain since its launch in 2010, delivering various geospatial solutions and services, providing its clients with topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modelling, visualisation and cartography services.

By purchasing the company, Group 42 aims to complement its suite of satellite-based solutions, leveraging its unparalleled expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence techniques to offer disruptive products to its portfolio of clients.

Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42, said, "As we welcome Bayanat into our ecosystem of companies, we believe their expertise in the geospatial domain will significantly contribute toward expanding and improving our product and service offering.

This acquisition reflects G42’s continuous effort to deliver cutting-edge, AI-enabled solutions to the region, as it gives us access to technology, expertise and high-quality geographical data that will be used to nourish our algorithms further."

Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Bayanat, said, "Our acquisition by Group 42 hails a new era for Bayanat. From day one, our vision has been to be forerunners in our industry not only in the region, but globally. Group 42 will further bolster our vision, having the region's most powerful computing capability and their reputation for being thought leaders in AI research and the development of world-class industry solutions."

The acquisition of Bayanat is the last of several recent G42 announcements. On December 10, the group unveiled its partnership with Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to deliver the first genome programme in the country, whilst in November, the company announced the establishment of a joint venture with ADNOC to create AI-enabled solutions for the oil and gas industry.