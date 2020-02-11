UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group 42 Offers AI, Supercomputing Capacity To Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:15 PM

Group 42 offers AI, supercomputing capacity to tackle coronavirus outbreak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Group 42, the UAE based AI and Cloud Computing company, has announced that it is offering high-throughput computational and AI services free-of-charge to scientific researchers working on any aspect of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

"G42 and the UAE wish to show solidarity with the people affected by this outbreak, by making available our powerful computing capacity to contribute towards rapid scientific solutions", said Peng Xiao, CEO of G42. "This is an open invitation to the international research, and medical communities to join forces as the coronavirus outbreak persists. It is essential for the world to collaborate against this epidemic - and to do it fast."

G42 has, over recent years, been developing a pioneering healthcare and genomics practice. The company is delivering ultra-high throughput sequencing and analysis capabilities for the Abu Dhabi Genome Programme, with partners Oxford Nanopore and BGI. Moreover, G42 is already collaborating with local authorities to provide access to portable advanced diagnostic kits that will help prevent and detect 2019-nCoV infections across the UAE’s border.

G42 is inviting international researchers to make proposals to use Artemis, the world’s 26th most powerful supercomputer, in any field that contributes solutions to the challenge of the current coronavirus outbreak. Its computing capacity will be offered at no charge to academic and non-profit organisations.

Specifically, the invitation is addressed to researchers interested in rapid vaccine development, where simulation may reduce the development time of a vaccine; researchers developing clinical assessment technologies; researchers developing genomic tools for diagnosis or surveillance of the virus, and researchers mapping and predicting trends in the outbreak.

Dr. Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, collaborating with G42 in the provision of high-throughput sequencing capabilities for the Abu Dhabi Genome Programme, supported this invitation: "In this, as other outbreaks, we have seen the importance of rapid, powerful data analysis, and we commend this outreach by G42. Supporting the nCoV situation is much broader than the sequencing capacity for which we are supporting public health professionals; we commend this call for cooperation across multiple scientific disciplines."

Further to driving efforts in the scientific community, G42 is also supplying hundreds of thousands of units of essential goods such as surgical masks, medical gloves, goggles and protective clothing to the areas affected by the virus in China.

Also, in collaboration with its partners, the company is setting up joint lab operations, training medical and security personnel, as well as coordinating with international health authorities to assist them in the creation of effective prevention and detection protocols.

Related Topics

World China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oxford May Border National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

5 minutes ago

PTI’s govt is taking Rs 25 billion loan every da ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talk ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Must Strongly Deter Attempts to Rewrite WWI ..

30 minutes ago

Islamabad police to deploy over 2000 cops ahead Tu ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.