Group Chief Facilities and Maintenance Officer reflects on SEHA’s achievements and future plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 24th November 2021 (WAM) - Celebrating the UAE’s Year of the 50th: Looking back at the last two years, Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi, SEHA’s Group Chief Facilities & Maintenance Officer, reflects on SEHA’s achievements and future plans: The last two years were testing, for myself and for people all over the UAE and the world. We were forced to reassess every step with granularity, whilst accommodating a very fast-paced and changing healthcare and public safety landscape. We can now step back and acknowledge everything we have achieved - as SEHA and as a nation.

As we celebrate the Year of the 50th, we are reminded to reflect, acknowledge, and appreciate the great strides we have made, and the great efforts of our nation’s leaders.

As the largest and most comprehensive healthcare network in the UAE, we stand best positioned as a key player in Abu Dhabi’s reform of the healthcare sector and continue to assume responsibility for public clinics and hospitals. Ultimately, our goal is to make public healthcare delivery in line with the highest international standards, and further position Abu Dhabi as a leading medical destination.

A testament to its trust in our facilities and our response to the challenge of a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi appointed us to spearhead its efforts in combatting the pandemic.

We announced the launch of the country’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility on 29 March 2020, setting the tone for the rest of the country’s emergency response and marking the UAE as only the fifth nation in the world to implement this form of rapid screening. To speak candidly, the pressure was on the moment we were appointed, but I never had any doubt of SEHA’s ability in exceeding the needs of Abu Dhabi and beyond.

We have worked on designing and building new medical facilities, coordinating their workflow, implementation and activation. This included providing equipment for ADNEC’s field hospital, which featured 1,000 beds, the Mohammed Bin Zayed City field hospital with 1,200 beds, the Dubai Parks & Resort’s 1,200-bed field hospital, the Tawam Field Hospital, and many more.

Creating new isolation and intensive care rooms was also a priority as we adapted to an influx of patients throughout the pandemic. To ensure they received the highest quality care, we fully equipped Al Rahba Hospital with isolation rooms and intensive care rooms with all the special equipment for intensive care, in addition to the design and the conversion of patient rooms to fully equipped isolation rooms at Mafraq Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Tawam Hospital, and Al Ain Hospital. We also established field hospitals in Ajman, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, with a capacity of 204 beds for intensive care in each hospital. This was one of the most difficult projects because it requires special equipment that is found only in existing hospitals in the country.

We established 13 national screening centers, set up the ADNEC vaccination center, coordinated and worked together with Madinat Zayed Hospital’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) facility to manage contaminated cases. We worked towards all these projects in line with government standards.

Words cannot express our excitement towards the next 50 years. Looking back at all we have achieved in just the last two, the UAE will continue to inspire and encourage excellence in every endeavour. We will carry on with our work in full confidence that our facilities, teams, and leadership are working for the benefit of the UAE.