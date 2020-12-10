UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Of Men Accused Of Raping Girl, Posting Video Online Arrested In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video online arrested in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police is investigating a group of young men accused of raping a girl and uploading videos of the attack on several social media platforms.

In a statement on Thursday, UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said that Abu Dhabi Police arrested the men on Wednesday and are currently "undergoing extensive investigations under the direct supervision of the Public Prosecutor."

An investigation into the incident had been ordered by the UAE Attorney-General on Wednesday following an urgent report that was submitted by the Public Prosecution's Federal investigation office.

Police were able to make the arrests on the same day.

The Attorney-General added that the incident contained "a degree of depravity that is not acceptable in UAE society", reassuring the public that authorities will stand decisively against those who violate the morals and social values of Emirati society and disturb public safety.

Related Topics

Attack Police Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Young Same

Recent Stories

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

8 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

8 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

8 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

8 minutes ago

Construction industry will improve economic prospe ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan demands Indian accountability for crimes ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.