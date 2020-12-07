UrduPoint.com
Group Weddings Have Proven Their Success: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stated that group weddings have proven their success around the country, as they encourage citizens to marry, spread happiness among the community, and reduce the cost of getting married, in addition to preventing bad habits, such as overspending on non-essential wedding requirements.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled this approach in us and was the first to launch numerous initiatives to help the youth establish happy families without incurring debt and overspending on weddings, including group weddings," he added.

He also pointed out that group weddings are part of the UAE’s culture of generosity and giving, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He made this statement during the virtual group wedding of 27 couples from Al Dhafra that was held via video conferencing, organised by the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and sponsored by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC.

The group wedding was concurrently held in Zayed City, Ghayathi and Sila, in line with the precautionary measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

In his speech at the start of the event, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the "Mother of the UAE," to the couples, as well as their best wishes.

Sheikh Hamdan also congratulated the couples and their families on the occasion.

