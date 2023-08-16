GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) DUBAI,16th August, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Sports Authority (GSA), met with Kim Jae-youl, President of the International Skating Union (ISU), and Aivaz Omorkanov, Vice-President International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership with the IIHF and ISU in winter sports, including skating and ice hockey.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop the rules and regulations for ice sports, in a way that contributes to the promotion of winter sports in the UAE, and the reliance on renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, in the infrastructure of ice sports facilities, in order to enhance sustainability practices.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti said:'' Our mandate is to make the UAE an international centre for hosing international winter sports championships, given its advanced, sustainable sports infrastructure.''

Kim Jae-youl commended the UAE's efforts to promote winter sports, stressing that the UAE showed brilliance during a short period in ice hockey, and also provided a pioneering model for women's participation in skating, giving an example to be followed in the region of women's excellence in this type of sports.

Aivaz Omorkanov lauded the progress achieved by the UAE in ice sports, especially ice hockey, expressing his welcome to cooperate with the UAE in ice sports to elevate the presence of these sports at the Asian level.