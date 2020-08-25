UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GTA Dnata Set To Launch Vancouver Operations

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) GTA dnata, dnata’s joint-venture company in Canada, has been awarded a 5-year ground handling license and will establish operations at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The company will provide quality and safe ramp, passenger and cargo warehousing services to airlines with a team of highly trained, customer-oriented aviation professionals. GTA dnata will commence operations at YVR in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A trusted partner of 17 airlines in Toronto, GTA dnata’s expansion into Vancouver cements the company’s position as a leading air services provider in Canada. In 2019, GTA dnata assisted 1.2 million passengers and moved over 90,000 tons of cargo at Toronto Pearson International Airport, YYZ.

"We are thrilled to expand our network and launch operations in Vancouver," said Mario D’Urso, GTA dnata’s chairman. "The time is right for us to make this move as our commitment to safety, quality and service excellence is now more important than ever. We thank the Vancouver Airport Authority for this opportunity and look forward to a successful start-up and much future success.

"

dnata entered the Canadian aviation market by establishing GTA dnata through the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in GTA Aviation’s cargo and ground handling operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2016. Since then, the company has consistently invested in its team, infrastructure and equipment and delivers reliable air services with a team of 700 dedicated team members.

This January dnata further expanded its footprint in Canada, commencing flight catering operations in Vancouver. The company’s new, state-of-the art facility at Vancouver International Airport represents a multi-million Dollar investment and has a capacity of up to 8,000 inflight meals a day.

A global air services provider, dnata provides ground handling, cargo and catering services to over 300 airlines at 126 airports in 19 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s dedicated teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tonnes of cargo and uplifted more than 93 million meals.

Related Topics

Dollar Canada Company Vancouver Toronto January 2016 2019 2020 Market Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

11 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

12 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

13 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

13 minutes ago

Food department imposes Rs 337 mln fine on profite ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.