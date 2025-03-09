Guangdong, Shanghai Witness Strong Growth In Foreign Trade, Investment
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) SHANGAHI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) - Ports in Guangdong Province and enterprises in Shanghai experienced robust international trade expansion in the first two months of 2025, reflecting China’s commitment to high-level opening-up.
According to a report from China Central Television (CCTV), Yantian International Container Port in Shenzhen has experienced a remarkable 17% year-on-year increase in foreign trade container throughput, reaching an impressive 2.43 million TEUs. The port has enhanced its global connectivity by introducing three new shipping routes to Europe, America, and Asia, with mechanical and electrical products leading the way in exports. Additionally, innovative logistics solutions have significantly reduced cargo dwell time from three days to just two hours.
Meanwhile, Shenzhen’s tech industry is driving exports with products like drones, integrated circuits, and smart robots. Hanyang Technology’s Yarbo, a multifunctional robot originally designed for snow removal, has seen rising global demand, with shipments expected to increase five to six times in 2025.
In Shanghai, the Xinzhuang Industrial Park is attracting foreign investment, housing 18 regional headquarters, 30 R&D centres, and 57 Fortune 500 companies. German firm SCHUNK Group and Swiss company Belimo have expanded their operations, benefiting from Shanghai’s supply chain advantages and pro-business policies.
As China accelerates innovation and investment, its major trade hubs continue to strengthen global economic ties.
