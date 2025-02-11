Guatemala Seeks To Boost Tourism, Trade With UAE: Tourism Minister
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Harris Whitbeck, Minister of Tourism of Guatemala, emphasised that his country is eager to strengthen tourism and trade cooperation with the UAE.
He noted that Guatemala’s participation in the Arabian Travel Market for the third consecutive year reflects its commitment to attracting more visitors from the region.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Whitbeck revealed that over 3 million tourists visited Guatemala last year, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year.
He also expects this number to rise to 3.5 million in 2025, attributing the growth to intensified promotional campaigns and participation in international events like the Arabian Travel Market.
He underscored the importance of attracting high-value tourists who tend to stay longer and contribute more significantly to the local economy. Guatemala is actively working to strengthen partnerships with travel and tourism companies in the UAE and the wider region, inviting travel agents to visit the country and promote it as a premier tourist destination.
Additionally, efforts are underway to collaborate with airlines to facilitate travel between the two nations.
The minister also highlighted Guatemala’s interest in expanding cultural exchanges with the UAE. Over the past years, Guatemalan artists have engaged in collaborations with their counterparts in Sharjah, and expressed hopes of further strengthening these ties in the future.
Guatemala’s Tourism Minister stressed that Guatemala’s focus is not merely on increasing tourist numbers but on attracting quality visitors who contribute to sustainable tourism and long-term economic growth. He drew attention to the importance of developing eco-friendly tourism experiences that preserve the environment while delivering lasting economic benefits.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director2 minutes ago
-
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister2 minutes ago
-
WGS enhances global cooperation to combat climate change: Maldivian Minister17 minutes ago
-
China's BCI industry advances with record $47.9 mn investment17 minutes ago
-
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate32 minutes ago
-
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 202547 minutes ago
-
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector1 hour ago
-
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 42 hours ago
-
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba2 hours ago
-
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations2 hours ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minister2 hours ago
-
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival2 hours ago