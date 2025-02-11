Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Harris Whitbeck, Minister of Tourism of Guatemala, emphasised that his country is eager to strengthen tourism and trade cooperation with the UAE.

He noted that Guatemala’s participation in the Arabian Travel Market for the third consecutive year reflects its commitment to attracting more visitors from the region.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Whitbeck revealed that over 3 million tourists visited Guatemala last year, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

He also expects this number to rise to 3.5 million in 2025, attributing the growth to intensified promotional campaigns and participation in international events like the Arabian Travel Market.

He underscored the importance of attracting high-value tourists who tend to stay longer and contribute more significantly to the local economy. Guatemala is actively working to strengthen partnerships with travel and tourism companies in the UAE and the wider region, inviting travel agents to visit the country and promote it as a premier tourist destination.

Additionally, efforts are underway to collaborate with airlines to facilitate travel between the two nations.

The minister also highlighted Guatemala’s interest in expanding cultural exchanges with the UAE. Over the past years, Guatemalan artists have engaged in collaborations with their counterparts in Sharjah, and expressed hopes of further strengthening these ties in the future.

Guatemala’s Tourism Minister stressed that Guatemala’s focus is not merely on increasing tourist numbers but on attracting quality visitors who contribute to sustainable tourism and long-term economic growth. He drew attention to the importance of developing eco-friendly tourism experiences that preserve the environment while delivering lasting economic benefits.