Guggenheim Abu Dhabi launches virtual programme ‘In the Studio’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has launched "In the Studio", a new virtual programme running from 16th July to 18th August, 2020, which will introduce the public to local Abu Dhabi artists through a series of studio visits and interviews.

Aligning with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s mission, the programme is part of a broader effort to raise awareness of the importance of the arts, foster a deeper understanding of cultural heritage, engage audiences and implement multidisciplinary programmes that will enrich the local cultural ecosystem.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has carefully selected both Emirati and Abu Dhabi-based resident artists to showcase their art during the programme. These include Emirati artists Maitha Abdalla and Hashel Al Lamki, Baghdad-born Rand Abdul Jabbar, and Bahraini-American Nasser Al Zayani.

To launch the programme, on 21st July, 2020, Maitha Abdalla’s interview takes place in Bait 15, an artist-run studio and exhibition space, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi which she founded alongside artists Hashel Al Lamki and Afra Al Dhaheri. Moving on to her studio, Maitha will speak about her work and its recurring themes of folklore, memory and travel.

On 28th July, 2020, Rand Abdul Jabbar will introduce her art which deals with and interprets contemporary stories from her homeland of Iraq.

She will recount her family’s past and explain the extensive research she has done on her country’s history, as well as delve deeper into her wide-ranging artistic practices that draw on archaeology and myth, melding the personal and the museological.

Al Lamki will introduce his multi-disciplinary work on 4th August, 2020, exploring notions of unity and separation, dualities and extremes. He will also talk the audiences through his most recent projects at Bait 15.

For those looking to explore the idea of preserving lost landscapes through memory, on 11th August, 2020, Nasser Al Zayani will present his body of work. His skill in glass-making will be highlighted, as viewers discover how the artist transforms sand into delicate, stereoscopic memories of places and moments.

"In the Studio is an opportunity for us to enhance public understanding and appreciation of the arts during these difficult times when seeing art in person might not be possible for many," said Maisa Al Qassimi, Senior Project Manager of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The programme will conclude on 18th August with a panel discussion featuring the four artists in conversation with two Guggenheim Abu Dhabi curators, Sara Bin Safwan and Sasha Kalter-Wasserman, to speak about their work, their interests, and the strengths of the local arts community in Abu Dhabi.