Guggenheim Abu Dhabi To Present Four-day Programme Of Events With Artist Hassan Hajjaj

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) As part of its year-round public programme, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is presenting work by Moroccan-British artist, Hassan Hajjaj, at two events at the Al Hosn Cultural Foundation from 20th to 23rd November, 2019.

The four-day programme, "Hassan Hajjaj: From the Streets of Marrakech to the Heart of Abu Dhabi", will feature a pop-up photography studio and a live performance of Gnawa music and dance.

Based between London and Marrakech, Hajjaj is primarily a photographer but also works in the worlds of film, fashion, furniture design, installation, and musical performances. His nine-channel video, "My Rock stars Experimental: Volume 2 (2017)", and installation, "Le Salon (2017)", both in the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi collection, demonstrate his interdisciplinary approach.

Maisa Al Qassimi, Senior Project Manager, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, said, "Hassan Hajjaj is a fresh and innovative artist, bringing a distinct vision to all his creative endeavours. We are thrilled to be collaborating with him here in Abu Dhabi, allowing our local community to interact with the artist by participating in his renowned portrait series, and experiencing the fascinating tradition of a Gnawa performance.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi strives to foster a deeper understanding of contemporary artistic practices in our audiences, and Hajjaj’s unique cross-cultural perspective is sure to engage and inspire."

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi events at the Cultural Foundation include "Be Your Own Rock Star", an interactive pop-up photography studio where members of the public may sign up to pose for one of the artist’s renowned portraits. In a vibrant mix of street style and cultural references, those participating will pose in exuberant costumes and sets of the artist’s design that fuse both Khaleeji and Moroccan aesthetics.

"Be Your Own Rock Star" will take place from 20th to 23rd November at the Cultural Foundation courtyard. Online registration to participate in the photography studio is available on the Eventbrite website.

The four-day programme will close on 23rd November evening with Gnawa Now, with Masters, Marouane Lbahja and Simo Lagnawi, a live performance of Gnawa music and dance.

Gnawa Now will take place at 20:30 on 23rd November at the Cultural Foundation Amphitheatre.

