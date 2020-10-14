UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Unveils New Public Programme ‘Waiting For The Future’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi unveils new public programme ‘Waiting for the Future’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has announced a new virtual sessions series this autumn, that will run until 24th November.

'Waiting for the Future' offers three events giving audiences new insight into the creative practice of internationally acclaimed artists.

The programme focuses on the work of multidisciplinary artist Mariko Mori, visual artist Y.Z. Kami, and performance artists Selma and Sofiane Ouissi, exploring how these artists employ the "spiritual" in their practice and the ways in which their work conveys notions of oneness and transcendence.

Created as a response to the profound and irrevocable changes in the world, the programme’s virtual sessions aim to provide audiences with an opportunity for human connection and restorative reflection.

"Waiting for the Future is a unique programme that offers moments of reflection, connection and togetherness during a time of change and uncertainty. We encourage audiences to contemplate the ways in which these artists express their ideas about the future through visual art, dance, and film," said Maisa Al Qassimi, Senior Project Manager of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

She added, "These sessions are a valuable addition to our public programming offering, which aims to both introduce engaging and poetic art from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi permanent collection to the public. Anyone with an interest in the arts will certainly enjoy and benefit from what are sure to be inspiring conversations and performances."

All ‘Waiting for the Future’ sessions are being streamed on the Abu Dhabi Culture YouTube channel.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Abu Dhabi Selma November YouTube From

Recent Stories

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

7 minutes ago

Misbah-ul-Haq decides to step down as Pakistan’s ..

18 minutes ago

India's coronavirus tally tops 7.2M

12 minutes ago

German economy to shrink 5.4% in 2020, more than e ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand scrap England football friendly over v ..

12 minutes ago

Abbas's final-over spell help Southern Punjab win ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.