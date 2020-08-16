Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to conclude with compelling artist panel discussion

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ programme is set to conclude with a wide-ranging panel discussion featuring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi curators Sara Bin Safwan and Sasha Kalter-Wasserman in conversation with Abu Dhabi-based artists Maitha Abdalla, Hashel Al Lamki, Rand Abdul Jabbar and Nasser Alzayani.

Taking place on 18th August at 7 pm and streaming on the Abu Dhabi Culture YouTube channel and CulturALL online platforms, the panel will delve into the artists’ inspirations and practices, as well as examine the strengths of the local arts community.

Over four weeks, ‘In the Studio’ introduced the public to these four Abu Dhabi artists through a series of virtual studio visits and art tours. The programme was created to give artists a fresh platform to showcase their creativity and work, in addition to inspiring conversations around arts and culture.

Arising from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s shared mission to support local artists and creatives, ‘In the Studio’ is part of a broader effort to raise awareness of the importance of the arts, and engage audiences across the emirate to foster a deeper understanding of the local cultural ecosystem.

"DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to highlighting the creativity and talent in our midst, and it has been a privilege to witness these young artists sharing their passion and incredible work through the ‘In the Studio’ programme," said Maisa Al Qassimi, Senior Project Manager of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. "When developing this initiative, we sought to create a way for the public to easily and responsibly engage with local artists. Through virtual studio visits, we have been able to bring the joy and inspiration from these artists’ workspaces directly to the community.

"Now, with the upcoming panel session, we can delve even deeper into these creative minds, and offer audiences greater insight into the multidisciplinary art practices of artists living in Abu Dhabi."