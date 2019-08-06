UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General Discuss Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, Director-General Mohammed Said Al Suwaidi today met with a high level delegation from the Republic of Guinea-Bissau led by Aristides Gomes, its Prime Minister. The two sides discussed existing bilateral relations and explored ways of building synergies in areas of mutual interest, particularly those focused on development work and financing.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the visiting Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation to the ADFD headquarters and highlighted opportunities for deeper cooperation with the West African nation.

He added, "ADFD is keen to support development efforts and expand its activities in developing countries, especially in Africa. The Fund’s projects in Africa have achieved positive outcomes over the years and contributed to stimulating sustainable economic growth and improving the living standards.

"

For his part, Aristides Gomes extended his appreciation to the UAE and ADFD for their efforts in helping developing countries achieve their national goals through financing crucial infrastructure projects that benefit key sectors and impact everyday life.

Prime Minister Gomes noted that the visit helped identify issues of common interest to both sides, and commended ADFD’s global reputation and experience in development work and funding.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 90 countries across the globe to the tune of AED89 billion through concessionary loans and Abu Dhabi government grants. The Fund’s total expenditure in Africa amounts to an estimated AED20 billion, benefiting 40 nations. ADFD has also invested in eight companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Guinea-Bissau From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

14 seconds ago

TCL’s P8S full-screen 4K AI TV Launches in Paki ..

49 minutes ago

People,government, opposition must be ready for wa ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Adviser to PM on Fina ..

6 minutes ago

Corps Commanders vow to go to any extent to fulfil ..

6 minutes ago

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) starts tree p ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.