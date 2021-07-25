Guinean President receives General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Alpha Condé, President of Guinea, has received Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of the Interior (MoI), and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed means to enhance relations between Guinea and the UAE in police and security fields.

President Condé stressed the depth of the UAE-Guinea relations, and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of his country's leadership and people to the UAE leadership and people.

During his visit, Maj. Gen. Al Raisi also met with Dr.

Ibrahima Khalil Kaba, Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Albert Damantang Camara, Guinea's Minister of Security and Civil Protection, to discuss strengthening cooperation in a number of areas of common interest, and ensure continuous coordination and cooperation between their countries in all areas related to policing, crime control and relevant joint action.

The Emirati delegation included Khaled Al Hosani, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Conakry, Maj. Hamad Yousef Khater Al Hammadi, Director of the MoI's International Operations Department, and a number of officials.