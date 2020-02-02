Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting development initiatives in Africa

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Alpha Condé, President of Guinea, thanked the UAE and the Council of Arab Economic Unity, CAEU, of the Arab League for supporting development initiatives in Africa.

This statement was made during a meeting between Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, Prime Minister of Guinea, and a CAEU delegation, led by Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, Council Advisor, Chairman of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy and Advisor to the Guinean Government.

The meeting addressed the Guinean Vision 2040, which was drafted with the help of a group of international experts led by Al Khouri to provide strategic solutions to the country’s digital transformation efforts and achieve social and economic development.

During the meeting, Al Khouri presented the progress to the digital transformation plan of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, adopted by Guinea, which aims to increase trade between ECOWAS member countries.

Condé then inaugurated the first government information centre linking all government authorities in the capital, in the presence of Fofana, government officials and foreign ambassadors, as well as representatives of international organisations.

During the inauguration event, Condé praised the efforts of Al Khouri to manage and implement the project.

Ambassador Mohammed Al Rabie, Secretary-General of the CAEU, said that their cooperation will enable African countries to become a global economy that can compete with more developed economic powers.

"We appreciate the initiative of Al Khouri to promote the culture and adoption of the digital economy in Guinea, through a roadmap implemented in ECOWAS member countries," he said.

"We at the CAEU, and in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership, always share our leading experiences with friendly countries, especially in Africa," Dr. Al Khouri said.

"We are proud to launch the first comprehensive government information centre in Guinea, and we will continue working with international organisations to implement the second phase of the country’s national information centre, which will support the needs of Guinea’s government and public and private sectors," he added.

In June 2019, Dr. Al Khouri was appointed Advisor to the Guinean Government, to enable the country to benefit from his expertise in digital transformation and the digital economy.