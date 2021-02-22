Guinea’s Security Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Guinea’s Security Minister, Albert Damantang Camara, visited on Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, he went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded by a word written by Camara in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.