Guinness World Record diamond ring showcased in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Watch and Jewellery middle East Show will kick off its five-day run tomorrow, 1st October, at the Expo Centre Sharjah, showcasing the season’s most exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches The 47th edition will bring together more than 500 local, regional and international exhibitors and brands across an area of 30,000 square metres, making it one of the largest shows in the Middle East in terms of occupied exhibition space.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will run until 5th October 2019.

This time, the show will feature the most diamonds set in one ring, the holder of the Guinness World Record, designed by Bhandari, founder of Lakshikaa Jewels. Recreating the stunning Lotus Temple in Delhi, in two-tone 18K white and rose gold, the US$4.

9 million ring is studded with 7,777 pieces of round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds.

Watch and jewellery makers and designers from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Thailand, along with a large number of new exhibitors from Bahrain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey, are also participating in the five-day event, besides some of the best UAE companies.

The Gemological Institute of America and the International Gemological Institute will also hold seminars run by top experts, who will provide visitors with essential information on gemstone jewellery, diamonds and pearls, in addition to how to read reports and ratings before buying jewellery.

The show will open its doors to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:00 to 22:00. It will also be open on Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00, Friday from 15:00 to 23:00 and Saturday from 12:00 to 22:00.

The exhibition will be exclusively open for ladies on Wednesday from 12:00 to 16:00. Admission is free.