Guinness World Records Teams Up With Dubai Marathon
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 01:15 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Guinness World Records has joined forces with the Dubai Marathon for a partnership that gives participants an opportunity to break world records while running in the iconic event on January 12, 2025.
The partnership will enable runners across distance categories to try to achieve a new verified record, giving a new feel to one of the region’s top annual sporting events.
Runners can set records in a variety of categories such as while wearing costumes for a humanitarian cause, running in a group, or through several other creative ways.
Among the peculiar record ideas shared by Guinness World Records, Dubai Marathon participants can try setting the fastest marathon time while dribbling a football or a basketball; running as a blindfold athlete; running in school uniform or a suit or dressed as a doctor; running while hula-hooping or even running with an egg and spoon. There are also record categories for the fastest marathon times run by a mother and daughter and by a father and son.
Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records, highlighted the unique benefits of this initiative.
“This partnership with the Dubai Marathon aligns with our mission to inspire communities to embrace sports while offering them an incredible chance to enter the record books,” he said.
“Participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their achievements through our official channels. Registration for record attempts related to the Dubai Marathon is completely free of charge from Guinness World Records. Additionally, participants will enjoy expedited processing and immediate consideration for record approval.”
Dubai Marathon Event Director Peter Connerton added: “It’s a fun initiative that is open to all marathon runners who have already registered to run in the event on January 12. Of course, any attempt to set a record involving fundraising must first obtain written approval from the authorised body as required by UAE laws regarding charitable donations.”
