UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinness World Records Title For 498.33 M² UAE Flag Made With Mosaic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE flag made with mosaic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) An outstanding piece of UAE flag made with mosaic, and measuring 498.33 m², has been added to the Guinness World Records under "Nefsy’s" initiative during the 49th UAE National Day last year.

This was part of the biggest mosaic Emirati Flag campaign which the National Food Product Company silver-sponsored. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Government of Dubai, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

The initiative aimed at providing support to curb the COVID-19 and mitigate the pandemic’s social and economic impact, through in-kind donations for underprivileged families .

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai supported the cause along with the NFPC through providing 49,000 food packs, including rice, flour, edible oil, sugar, salt, hand-sanitizers, as well as bottled water offered by the Oasis Water Company.

Each package was accompanied by a card for needy families which included the phrase 'Don't Worry' as a message of support and love emphasising that they are not alone. The Emirates Red Crescent contributed to the campaign by distributing the packages to families in need in 10 days.

The cards were used to innovate the biggest mosaic Emirati Flag, measuring 498.3 sqm, which was the first and the largest flag of its kind. The outstanding piece of the mosaic was placed at the courtyard of the Police academy in Al Wasel district.

Related Topics

World Police Water UAE Dubai Company Oil Government Salfi Textile Mills Limited Love Flour

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 hour ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

2 hours ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

2 hours ago

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.