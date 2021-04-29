Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE flag made with mosaic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) An outstanding piece of UAE flag made with mosaic, and measuring 498.33 m², has been added to the Guinness World Records under "Nefsy’s" initiative during the 49th UAE National Day last year.

This was part of the biggest mosaic Emirati Flag campaign which the National Food Product Company silver-sponsored. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Government of Dubai, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

The initiative aimed at providing support to curb the COVID-19 and mitigate the pandemic’s social and economic impact, through in-kind donations for underprivileged families .

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai supported the cause along with the NFPC through providing 49,000 food packs, including rice, flour, edible oil, sugar, salt, hand-sanitizers, as well as bottled water offered by the Oasis Water Company.

Each package was accompanied by a card for needy families which included the phrase 'Don't Worry' as a message of support and love emphasising that they are not alone. The Emirates Red Crescent contributed to the campaign by distributing the packages to families in need in 10 days.

The cards were used to innovate the biggest mosaic Emirati Flag, measuring 498.3 sqm, which was the first and the largest flag of its kind. The outstanding piece of the mosaic was placed at the courtyard of the Police academy in Al Wasel district.