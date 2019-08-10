UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf Flights Disrupted In Kerala Due To Heavy Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Gulf flights disrupted in Kerala due to heavy rains

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) By: Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 9th August, 2019 (WAM) – Authorities in India are taking steps to ease difficulties faced by travelers from the Gulf to Kerala as a result of floods caused by heavy rains.

Two dozen people are reported to have been killed across Kerala from the floods and nine districts in the state are under "red alert" to prevent further loss of lives and ensure essential services.

Outside India, the most visible effects of the monsoon flooding in Kerala has been on the state’s connectivity with the Gulf. Cochin International Airport, the main gateway from Gulf countries to Kerala has been shut until Sunday afternoon.

Almost the entire air traffic by non-Indian carriers to Cochin airport are from the Gulf.

The Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi today directed incoming aircraft bound for Cochin to fly to two other Kerala airports: Trivandrum and Calicut.

The flights designated to take off from Cochin airport will also lift passengers from Trivandrum and Calicut instead.

Cochin International Airport Limited announced that Oman Air flights in the next three days will operate from Trivandrum instead of Cochin. Kuwait Airways flights on two days have been cancelled as did Gulf Air.

Cochin Airport said Fly Dubai and Air India flights have been shifted to Trivandrum.

Passengers travelling by some Emirates flights have been rebooked from Trivandrum. Air Asia flights for two days have been cancelled.

Most airlines have waived charges for changing travel dates or for cancelling journeys.

Related Topics

India Air India Kuwait Dubai Oman Traffic Alert New Delhi August Sunday 2019 From Asia Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

55 minutes ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

55 minutes ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

55 minutes ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

1 hour ago

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challeng ..

1 hour ago

US Aid to Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.