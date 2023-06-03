UrduPoint.com

Gulf Intervention Society Concludes Second Edition Of GIS Valves Programme In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) The Gulf Intervention Society (GIS) concluded today its second edition of the “Medical Educational Programme”, which is the first of its kind in the MENA region.

Held on 2nd and 3rd June at Conrad Hotel Dubai, the programme discussed the latest developments related to heart disease, cardiac and valve.

Organised by ICOM Group, the unique event attracted more than 320 participants.

This programme was developed under the supervision of the GIS by a group of experts from the GCC countries: Dr. Rasha Al Bawardy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Sondos Samargandy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Ahmed Al Alshatty (Kuwait), Dr. Abdulrahman Al Nabti (Qatar), Dr. Arif Al Nooryani (UAE), Dr. Fahad Baslaib (UAE), Dr. Husain Noor (Bahrain) and Dr.

Mohammed Al Mukhaini (Oman).

Specialists from the healthcare and cardiology field have discussed a number of topics: the acquisition of the latest technologies and treatments from around the world in the field of cardiac surgery and catheterisation, the most prominent challenges facing the sector were presented along with live broadcasting over two consecutive days from a number of hospitals in the region including a special transmission from Al Qassimi Hospital in the UAE.

The GIS provides an interactive scientific platform to share experiences among experts from around the world.

Since the society's establishment in 2018, GIS activities have seen a 70 percent year-on-year increase in attendance and participation.

