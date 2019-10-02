UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulf National Convicted Of 15 Years In Jail For Joining Terror Organsiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:15 AM

Gulf national convicted of 15 years in jail for joining terror organsiations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court on Monday sentenced a Gulf national to15 years in jail for joining two terrorist organisations: Al Nusra Front in Syria, and Al Qaeda.

The court found A.A.S.B, 45, guilty of intentionally providing funds to the two terrorist organisations to help them carry out their terrorist schemes.

The Public Prosecution investigations disclosed that he had collaborated and communicated with members of a banned organisation and transferred money to fugitive members.

He was found guilty of committing an offence under Federal Law No. (7) of 2014 and its amendments concerning Combating Terrorism Crimes.

In another case, the Court condemned three other Gulf nationals to three years in prison, in addition to an AED50,000 fine, each. Another Gulf national was handed a seven-year imprisonment term. The court ordered confiscation of all the arms and munition found with the convicts as well as the communication devices they used in carrying out their crimes, which included trading in weapons without a license.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Terrorist Supreme Court Syria Jail Fine Chamber Money All Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

36 minutes ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

11 minutes ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

1 hour ago

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.