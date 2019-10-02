Gulf national convicted of 15 years in jail for joining terror organsiations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court on Monday sentenced a Gulf national to15 years in jail for joining two terrorist organisations: Al Nusra Front in Syria, and Al Qaeda.

The court found A.A.S.B, 45, guilty of intentionally providing funds to the two terrorist organisations to help them carry out their terrorist schemes.

The Public Prosecution investigations disclosed that he had collaborated and communicated with members of a banned organisation and transferred money to fugitive members.

He was found guilty of committing an offence under Federal Law No. (7) of 2014 and its amendments concerning Combating Terrorism Crimes.

In another case, the Court condemned three other Gulf nationals to three years in prison, in addition to an AED50,000 fine, each. Another Gulf national was handed a seven-year imprisonment term. The court ordered confiscation of all the arms and munition found with the convicts as well as the communication devices they used in carrying out their crimes, which included trading in weapons without a license.