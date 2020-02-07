Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at AWST 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) The fourth day of competitions during the Arab Women sports Tournament, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, was marked by fierce contests in shooting, volleyball and table tennis. UAE shooters completed the day winning a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle shooting competition held at SWS.

Amid intense rivalry in the 10m air rifle team competitions held at SWS on Friday, the Bahraini team consisting of Marwa Al Amiri, Safa and Sara Al Dossary clinched the gold medal with 1,849 points. The silver went to the Omani team after accumulating 1,821.1 points, while UAE shooters Marwa Mahboub, Alia Al Nibari, and Shrouq Al Ali bagged the bronze with 1,778.1 points.

In another impressive achievement, Bahraini shooters nailed all three medals in the 10m air rifle individual competition. Sara Al Dossary won the gold medal with 244.1 points at the end of the competition. The silver went to Marwa Al Amiri with 243.6 points, and one of the two bronze medals awarded to Safa Al Dossary with 221.3 points. Omani shooter Siham Al Hassania also received a bronze after accumulating 191.1 points.

Determined to jump back on the winners’ wagon, UAE’s Al Wasl players took on Syria’s Taldara Club in a thrilling match held at SWS. The Al Wasl athletes secured an easy win in the first set, 25 - 14. Though the Syrian team picked up pace in the second set, they lagged in the final minutes to lose, 24 – 26.

Their relentless efforts were rewarded in the third set with a 25 - 19 win at the whistle. However, Al Wasl Club had their eyes set on the title and clinched the fourth set 25-14, ending the game in their favour with final score of 95-77 in the 1-hour and 34-minute match.

In the second match, Jordan’s De La Salle Club secured a valuable win against Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club, 3-0. The game kept fans on the edge of their seats till the last moment as the Bahraini team tried to secure the third set. However, the Jordanian sportswomen overcame them with 25 points against the Bahrainis’ score of 22 in the third set. The score was 75-63 at the final whistle. The Jordanian team will next face off with Algeria's Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers on Saturday.

After securing the silver medal in the table tennis individuals’ competitions, Algeria’s Association des Sports Féminins snatched the gold medal in the doubles tournament after an intense game on Friday. Algerian Kateba Kasasi and Mleesa Nasiri won 3 – 1 against Kuwaiti sisters Mariam and Fatima Abdullah from Al Fatat Sports Club, who went home with a silver medal. The bronze went to Zanata Waterfalls Club from Morocco which secured the third place with a win against UAE’s Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, 3 – 1.