Gulfood 2021 acclaimed for sending right ‘signals’ of return to normalcy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Top-level business leaders and major F&B producers have praised Gulfood 2021, the world’s first in-person F&B event for 12 months, for facilitating an important and timely return to face-to-face interaction.

The world’s most competitive sourcing hub, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Thursday 25 February under strict and proven health and safety protocols, has inspired tremendous global industry confidence, with 2,500 companies from 85 countries recognising the show’s capability to kickstart F&B trade.

Colombia’s Ambassador to the UAE, Jaime Amin, said: "This is an extraordinary opportunity for Colombia. We are here to show the very best of Colombia and we very much hope it will help increase our trade in the coming years as there is no better opportunity. Our relationships with the UAE are at their highest now. The steps that the UAE have taken to protect everyone are right and we are very happy to be here."

This sentiment was echoed by Vladimir Ulakhovich, Chairman of the Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry; "This exhibition is very important for F&B businesses, it is a signal that we are ready to return to normal to business life despite all the obstacles. I would like to express my gratitude to the organisers for this event, it is a unique event, that demonstrates with respect to all the safety protocols, we are ready to host a normal business event,"

"Belarus is a big exporter of elementary and agri-food products, we export to 114 countries, especially milk and meat products.

It is very important for Belarus and Belarussian companies to take this unique opportunity to reach new countries through Gulfood.

"We have 27 companies at Gulfood, despite the pandemic, displaying our high standards. We are here to develop our relationships. We had a productive meeting with Dubai Exports; we are ready to sign an MoU between Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Exports with common intentions to develop relations to support our companies in this sector. Dubai is a hub and a really important market to reach other countries."

Meanwhile, the Southern US Trade Association cited a shift towards "quality" of visitors at this year’s show. The association said it was witnessing more in-depth conversations with potential partners, pointing to a host of "promising" meetings.

"This is one of the best platforms to do this and a truly wonderful opportunity for us. From a representative’s point of view you have all the major countries and companies, giving smaller businesses the opportunity to showcase their products to the wider industry," said His Excellency Paata Kalandadze, Georgia’s Ambassador to the UAE