UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulfood 2021 Opens In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Gulfood 2021 kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of 2,500 companies from 85 countries, including some of the most prominent brands in the F&B sector.

Gulfood presents the main market trends on food and beverage and aims to highlight new innovations, consumer behaviour patterns, and revive communication links between thousands of key players in the sector over five days (21st-25th February).

The event is expected to attract thousands of buyers from across the world, and will feature 60+ chefs including Michelin Starred culinary masters, 110+ speakers including renowned business leaders, government heads and food innovators, as well as the best culinary experts in the UAE.

Running alongside the exhibition, the heralded Gulfood Innovation Summit and The Marketing Society Speaker Series will host the brightest F&B minds and success-makers to address burning issues such as food security; supply chain; sustainable eating; and dialing into evolving consumer preferences.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai February Market Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

1 hour ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.