Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Gulfood 2021 kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of 2,500 companies from 85 countries, including some of the most prominent brands in the F&B sector.

Gulfood presents the main market trends on food and beverage and aims to highlight new innovations, consumer behaviour patterns, and revive communication links between thousands of key players in the sector over five days (21st-25th February).

The event is expected to attract thousands of buyers from across the world, and will feature 60+ chefs including Michelin Starred culinary masters, 110+ speakers including renowned business leaders, government heads and food innovators, as well as the best culinary experts in the UAE.

Running alongside the exhibition, the heralded Gulfood Innovation Summit and The Marketing Society Speaker Series will host the brightest F&B minds and success-makers to address burning issues such as food security; supply chain; sustainable eating; and dialing into evolving consumer preferences.