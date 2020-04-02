Gulftainer launches service to prioritise delivery of medical supply consignments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Gulftainer has launched an interim and complimentary ‘Express Service Lane’ to prioritise the delivery of medical supply consignments at its ports across the UAE.

The move is part of the company’s commitment to accelerating logistical procedures and fast-tracking the availability of medical supplies to consumers across the nation, Gulftainer said, adding that it seeks to support the preventive measures and national initiatives launched by the UAE government in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, Sharjah Container Terminal, SCT, is also actively encouraging customers to use its secured digital payment methods while benefiting from convenient and seamless online processing of transactions.

Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said, "The prompt and efficient delivery of medical equipment and supplies plays a crucial role in ensuring the health of the nation – particularly during these unprecedented times when the world is battling a pandemic. The Express Service Lane enables SCT to expedite critical supplies and get them to the brave caregivers in the community in the shortest time possible."