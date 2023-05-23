Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Gulftainer, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, announced its participation in the Supply Chain Tech Summit held in Dubai on May 24th, 2023.

The event, themed "Forging the Tech-Driven Future", brings together industry experts to discuss the transformation of the supply chain sector through innovative technologies.

The AI market in supply chain is expected to reach US$14.3 billion by 2028 and it is anticipated that by 2026, about 75 percent of large organisations will use intelligent robots in their warehouses. Gulftainer's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Hoad, will be a key participant in Panel 1, titled "Creating Resilient Supply Chains to Enable Growth Opportunities." The panel will feature renowned experts in the field who will delve into the strategies and best practices for modernizing and optimizing legacy supply chain operations.

Andrew Hoad, CCO of Gulftainer, at the Supply Chain Tech Summit, said, “Supply chain technology is not just an enabler, but a catalyst for transformation in today's dynamic business environment.

It has the power to revolutionize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. At Gulftainer, we recognise the vital importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements to optimize our supply chain processes and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

The conference, organised in collaboration with CE-Ventures, Crescent Enterprises' corporate venture capital platform, will take place at the Grosvenor House in Dubai. The AIM conference will host insightful panel discussions that explore cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. These discussions will shed light on how these technologies are enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction.

The Supply Chain Tech Summit is designed to support the growth and development of the supply chain ecosystem in the region and beyond. It serves as a platform for supply chain professionals, founders, investors, and technologists to stay ahead of the curve in this fast-paced sector.