Gulftainer UAE Terminals Receives RoSPA Gold Medal Award

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Gulftainer UAE Terminals receives RoSPA Gold Medal Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) Gulftainer UAE Terminals, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, announced that it has received the prestigious RoSPA Gold Medal (6 Consecutive Golds) Award for its exceptional health and safety performance throughout the period from 1st January, 2022, to 31st December, 2022.

The RoSPA Awards Adjudication Panel has formally recognised Gulftainer UAE Terminals for its unwavering commitment to maintaining secure workplaces and prioritising the safety and well-being of its employees throughout the year 2022.

Receiving the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for six consecutive years is a momentous achievement and a testament to Gulftainer UAE Terminals' consistent dedication to upholding excellence in health, safety, and well-being practices.

This prestigious accolade highlights the tireless efforts and hard work put forth by every individual within the organisation to ensure a culture of safety and to uphold the highest standards in health and security.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to each member of its workforce for their invaluable support in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is the collective commitment and relentless efforts of our employees that have made this recognition possible. As we move forward, Gulftainer UAE Terminals will proudly display the official RoSPA Gold Medal Award certificate as a symbol of our collective achievements and ongoing dedication to fostering a safe and secure work environment,” stated Andrew Hoad, COO of Gulftainer.

The company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety remains unwavering, and this prestigious recognition will serve as further motivation to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of our operations.

