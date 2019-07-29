UrduPoint.com
Gunman Shoots Four Dead In California Festival

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Gunman shoots four dead in California festival

SACRAMENTO, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California, leaving four dead and others injured, officials say.

Gilroy Police Chief Scott Smithee told a news conference late on Sunday that the suspected gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the annual event before randomly shooting at festival-goers.

He added that the gunman was among those who have died, and may have had one accomplice.

"It's just incredibly sad and disheartening that at an event that does so much good the community had to suffer from a tragedy like this," said Smithee.

