Gunmen Kill Seven Bus Passengers In Southwest Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Unknown armed men killed seven passengers on a Lahore-bound bus in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province late on Tuesday, officials said.
The group of around 40 armed men stopped multiple buses and vehicles, checking national identity cards before forcing the seven passengers off the bus and shooting them, deputy commissioner Waqar Khurshid Alam, a senior administrative official, told Reuters.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive behind the killings was unclear.
