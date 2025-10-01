Guterres Calls For ‘all Parties’ To Commit To US Peace Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Monday’s Gaza peace deal proposal from US President Donald Trump, urging “all parties” to commit to it.
In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Guterres said he appreciated the important role played by Arab and Muslim States towards a sustainable peace deal: “It is now crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation.
”
The UN chief said the priority must be to “ease the tremendous suffering” caused by the devastating conflict since the 7 October attacks.
“He once again reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and he hopes that this will create the conditions allowing for the realization of the two-State solution.”
