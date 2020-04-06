UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Calls For Women Protection Amid Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

Guterres calls for women protection amid lockdown

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) UN Chief Antonio Guterres is calling for measures to address a "horrifying global surge in domestic violence" directed towards women and girls, linked to lockdowns imposed by governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a reference to his repeated appeals for a ceasefire in conflicts around the world, to focus on the shared struggle to overcome the virus, the Secretary-General pointed out that violence is not confined to the battlefield, and that "for many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest: in their own homes".

The combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse, in almost all countries, he added.

However, even before the global spread of the new coronavirus, statistics showed that a third of women around the world experienced some form of violence in their lives.

Guterres urged all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19, and outlined several actions that can be taken to improve the situation.

"Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people’s homes, as we work to beat COVID-19," the UN Secretary-General concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

To combat Covid-19, Pakistan is taking pages from ..

11 minutes ago

Chief of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Says OPEC+ ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 Confirmed in 20 Chinese Nationals Heading ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Public’s cooperation key to success i ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

2 hours ago

Monster storm strengthens in Pacific, lashing Vanu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.