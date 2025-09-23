Guterres To World Leaders: Choose Peace, Cooperation Over Chaos
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Secretary-General opened the General Assembly high-level debate with a stark message: the world is awash with overlapping crises – from wars and humanitarian emergencies to climate breakdown – and leaders must decide now “what kind of world we choose to build together.”
Each September, heads of state and government gather in New York for high-level week, where leaders present their global priorities. The Secretary-General’s opening address traditionally sets the tone.
This year, as the UN marks its 80th anniversary, António Guterres recalled the institution’s founding after World War Two, when nations created the United Nations “as a practical strategy for the survival of humanity.”
“Eighty years on – we confront again the question our founders faced – only more urgent, more intertwined, more unforgiving,” he told delegates.
The UN chief described a landscape marked by violence, hunger, and climate disaster.
“We have entered an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering,” he said, warning that the “pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference.”
He cited military invasions, weaponised hunger, disinformation silencing truth, smoke rising from bombed-out cities, anger tearing at the social fabric, and seas swallowing whole coastlines.
Each was a warning – and a question about the choices governments now face.
Against this backdrop, Guterres argued that the UN remains indispensable.
“At its best, the United Nations is more than a meeting place, it is a moral compass, a force for peace…a guardian of international law and a lifeline for people in crisis.”
He noted that today’s multipolar world could bring dynamism, but without cooperation it risks instability.
“Multipolarity without effective multilateral institutions courts chaos – as Europe learned the hard way resulting in World War One,” he said.
“No country can stop a pandemic alone. No army can halt rising temperatures. No algorithm can rebuild trust once it is broken.
” It is, he said, “hard-headed pragmatism” in the face of shared global threats.
In this moment of crisis, the United Nations has never been more essential, the Secretary-General stressed.
“The world needs our unique legitimacy. Our convening power. Our vision to unite nations, bridge divides, and confront the challenges before us.”
The Secretary-General set out “five critical choices” for governments:
Peace over war: Conflicts from Sudan to Ukraine to Gaza show the cost of ignoring international law. “The Charter is not optional. It is our foundation,” he said, urging ceasefires, accountability, and diplomacy.
Dignity and rights: Human rights are “the bedrock of peace,” he continued. Protecting civic freedoms must go hand in hand with development finance so countries can invest in health, education, and opportunity.
Climate justice: “Fossil fuels are a losing bet,” he declared, urging faster investment in renewables, stronger national climate pledges, and more finance for vulnerable nations. “Science says limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees is still possible…but the window is closing.”
Technology for humanity: Artificial intelligence and other tools must be governed responsibly. “No machine should decide who lives or dies,” he said, calling for global standards to keep technology in service of people.
A stronger UN: With crises multiplying, Mr. Guterres said the UN must adapt and Member States must fund it properly. He criticized the imbalance where “for every Dollar invested in building peace, the world spends $750 on weapons of war.”
Guterres ended on a personal note, recalling growing up “in the darkness of dictatorship, where fear silenced voices and hope was nearly crushed.
That experience coming of age in post-authoritarian Portugal, taught him that “real power rises from people – from our shared resolve to uphold dignity.”
His overriding message was simple: leaders cannot surrender to despair.
“In a world of many choices, there is one choice we must never make: the choice to give up. We must never give up,” he vowed. “That is my promise to you.”
Recent Stories
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos2 minutes ago
-
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food security, trade17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched17 minutes ago
-
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasi ..47 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mother1 hour ago
-
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national priorities2 hours ago
-
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth3 hours ago
-
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre6 hours ago
-
Bank investments in UAE reach AED817.5 billion by July end6 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day6 hours ago