Guterres Urges Israel To Reverse UNRWA Ban
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the Israeli government to revoke its decision mandating the cessation of all operations by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem and the evacuation of its premises by the end of Thursday.
In an official letter to Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Danny Danon, Guterres expressed deep concern over the decision and urged Israel to withdraw it, stating that the directive is inconsistent with the legal framework governing UNRWA’s operations.
He underscored that the agency's role remains irreplaceable in providing essential humanitarian aid and services to Palestinian refugees.
The Secretary-General cited his previous communications on the matter, including letters sent to the Israeli Prime Minister on 4th and 28th October 2024, as well as correspondence addressed to the Presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council on 9th December 2024 and 8th January 2025.
He reaffirmed the UN’s long-standing position that any restrictions on UNRWA’s activities severely hinder its humanitarian mission in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Guterres also referenced a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly during its 10th Emergency Special Session on 11th December 2024, which reaffirmed that no other entity can substitute UNRWA in delivering the necessary aid and services to Palestinian refugees.
He stressed that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza should facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and support the growing need for life-saving aid, eventually leading to reconstruction efforts.
He warned that the implementation of legislation passed by the Knesset on 28th October could obstruct these objectives.
Recent Stories
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from his post after failure to control illeg ..
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban42 seconds ago
-
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister48 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd16 minutes ago
-
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels31 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday31 minutes ago
-
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial sector46 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February2 hours ago
-
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Emirates NBD posts AED23 bln profit after tax in 20242 hours ago
-
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 20243 hours ago
-
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India4 hours ago
-
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 20255 hours ago