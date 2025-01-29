Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the Israeli government to revoke its decision mandating the cessation of all operations by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem and the evacuation of its premises by the end of Thursday.

In an official letter to Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Danny Danon, Guterres expressed deep concern over the decision and urged Israel to withdraw it, stating that the directive is inconsistent with the legal framework governing UNRWA’s operations.

He underscored that the agency's role remains irreplaceable in providing essential humanitarian aid and services to Palestinian refugees.

The Secretary-General cited his previous communications on the matter, including letters sent to the Israeli Prime Minister on 4th and 28th October 2024, as well as correspondence addressed to the Presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council on 9th December 2024 and 8th January 2025.

He reaffirmed the UN’s long-standing position that any restrictions on UNRWA’s activities severely hinder its humanitarian mission in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Guterres also referenced a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly during its 10th Emergency Special Session on 11th December 2024, which reaffirmed that no other entity can substitute UNRWA in delivering the necessary aid and services to Palestinian refugees.

He stressed that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza should facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and support the growing need for life-saving aid, eventually leading to reconstruction efforts.

He warned that the implementation of legislation passed by the Knesset on 28th October could obstruct these objectives.