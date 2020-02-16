GWFD 2020 explores how popular media shatters stereotypes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) During the first day of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, Rana Nawas, Corporate Speaker, Strategic Advisor and Host of podcast, ‘When Women Win’, led a session which explored how popular media shatters stereotypes at the Media Hub.

She discussed a number of tools and strategies to highlight the importance of women’s advancement through the power of role models, the power of an idea and the power of a platform.

During the session, Nawas discussed best practices and opportunities for women’s advancement, highlighting that her ‘When Women Win’ podcast has given strong and inspirational women around the world a vital platform for them to share their powerful stories, tools and strategies.

The 'When Women Win' host also drew upon her previous experience of working in the corporate world, reflecting on the challenges of the lack of female role models in the workplace to give guidance to young women.

Her recognition that there is still much work to be done, drove her to start her successful podcast, ‘When Women Win’.

Nawas also highlighted that the stereotype of Arab women in the media and changing the process to include women by design in the workplace were also key drivers to incite a global dialogue and promote women’s achievements across the world through her platform.

"When you have a platform, you can impact millions of women. That is the power of an online platform – having a voice. I know the power of role models and I know that role models matter. I also wanted to tell our story - we are Arab women, we are capable, we are determined and hear our voice. I wanted to shatter the stereotype and the best way to do that is through the media and globally. Women are reaching out to me and I feel empowered and inspired," Nawas explained.

The session was also attended by Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, and Henry Bonsu, Broadcaster and International Conference Host.

When Women Win is the middle East’s chart-topping podcast, where female role models and ladies from around the world share their inspirational stories and practical tools they used to succeed. It currently has an estimated 20,000 downloads across 180 countries.

GWFD 2020 is taking place in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.