GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water to 10,000 outdoor workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the GWU began cooperating with the Abu Dhabi Municipality in implementing the initiative, titled, "Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak."

The initiative aims to benefit 10,000 cleaners and workers at the Abu Dhabi Corniche and various parks.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the initiative, which started in 2016 and takes place during the summer months of July, August and September, aims to reduce the effects of summer heat on workers working in open areas.

The initiative aims to reinforce the values of loyalty to the nation among workers and promote the spirit of cooperation and solidarity, she added, noting that water and juice will be distributed to workers as part of the initiative.

Sheikha Fatima, a pioneer of humanitarian work, is always keen to launch similar initiatives to serve local and international humanitarian causes.