GWU, Canadian Embassy Discuss Enhancing Cooperation In Women’s Empowerment

Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU) has discussed with Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada and ways to promote cooperation in empowering the women’s field, which is prioritised by the two countries.

The meeting discussed the UAE's experience in empowering women since the country was established thanks to the belief of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the key role women played to support the country’s development journey. It resulted in the establishment of the GWU in 1975 under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and "Mother of the Nation".

The Canadian Ambassador learnt about the national strategy to empower women the GWU had launched from 2014 to 2022, the first at the GCC level, and then updated for 2015-2021.

It is one of the most critical initiatives and projects launched and is credited for the radical transformation of women's empowerment in the country.

During the meeting, Grossman was briefed about the most prominent initiatives launched by the UAE to strengthen women's rights and gains over the past half-century, which laid a strong foundation for their future within the next 50-year Development Plan.

In turn, Grossman emphasised her country's keenness to boost cooperation in all spheres, especially in women’s empowerment and take advantage of the country's experience in the gender balance domain.

She also hailed the UAE's efforts to fully empower women and open up unlimited horizons to support them, alongside men, thanks to the far-sighted vision of Sheikha Fatima.

