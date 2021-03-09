GWU has effectively managed Emirati women’s empowerment portfolio: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has said that the GWU has effectively managed the Emirati women’s empowerment portfolio, achieving key milestones in a record time and enabling the country to lead both regionally and globally in relevant competitiveness indexes, due to the vision of its leadership.

She made this statement during her speech at a virtual event, entitled, "Emirati Women’s Digital Leadership," which was delivered on her behalf by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, coinciding with the annual International Women’s Day on 8th March.

In her speech, Sheikha Fatima stressed that the UAE’s leadership has empowered women both locally and globally and enhanced their overall presence, noting that Emirati women have become icons of excellence and giving and sources of inspiration for many women around the world.

The UAE has achieved excellence due to its leadership and the persistence of its people, who believe that challenges, most notably international digital challenges, are opportunities to revise plans and programmes, meet new requirements, reinforce positive citizenship and improve living standards, she added.

She then congratulated the women of the UAE and the entire world on the occasion of International Women’s Day, stating, "In 1975, all women’s associations were united under the umbrella of the GWU, due to the support and encouragement of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the reason behind the successes of Emirati women. The GWU’s team has effectively managed the Emirati women’s empowerment portfolio, achieving significant milestones in record time."

Sheikha Fatima concluded her speech by extending her heartfelt wishes to all women in the UAE and the entire world for further development and prosperity while encouraging them to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

At the start of the event, Sheikh Saif said, "In the UAE, we are lucky to have a wise leadership that supports us and the community and helps the entire world. Amidst this pandemic, the UAE’s leadership has helped people both inside and outside the country and has exerted significant efforts to promote safety, health and prevention.

"

He then thanked Sheikha Fatima for always supporting Emirati women and ensuring their overall empowerment, including in the field of scientific research, noting that women accounted for 34 percent of the Emirates Mars Mission team, which is the highest rate anywhere in the world.

He also pointed out that Sheikha Fatima is an icon of international giving and her initiatives have reached many countries, supporting vulnerable families in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, from Rome to Khartoum.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, congratulated Emirati women and all women around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day while expressing her pride at the unprecedented achievements of Emirati women. She also noted that the UAE is ranked first in terms of gender parity in Primary school enrolment up to the age of 15, as well as second in terms of literacy, and first in terms of closing the gender illiteracy gap.

The forum witnessed wide public participation exceeding 8,000 participants and was attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, who took part in a session and presented a paper, entitled, "The Role of Emirati Women in Digital Leadership during the Coronavirus Pandemic: Teleworking and Remote Learning and the Launch of the Digital Life Quality Policy."

The session was attended by Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Digital Government and Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. Dr. Amena Al Dhahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Activities Sector of the Ministry of education, also spoke about the leading role of women in creating an equal future and addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech, Hessa Buhumaid pointed out that the UAE’s future in digital leadership looks promising with the wide presence of women, in light of the significant support they are receiving from Sheikha Fatima. She also highlighted the importance of the National Policy for the Quality of Digital Life and the strategic initiatives launched by the National Council for Quality of Digital Life.