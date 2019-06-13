UrduPoint.com
GWU Hosts First Group Wedding In Al Mirfa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

GWU hosts first group wedding in Al Mirfa

The General Women's Union, GWU, yesterday hosted the first group wedding in Al Mirfa, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF. Ten Emirati and resident couples tied the knot

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The General Women's Union, GWU, yesterday hosted the first group wedding in Al Mirfa, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF. Ten Emirati and resident couples tied the knot.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said the group wedding aims to achieve family cohesion and assist young people who desire to get married while honouring the government authorities that sponsored the event.

''H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is keen to make the citizens and residents happy by encouraging young people to get married and live stable and happy lives," she added.

The families of the young brides and grooms, as well as local residents thanked the country’s leadership and Sheikha Fatima for supporting the wedding.

The "Group Wedding Initiative" aims to reduce the cost of a wedding, support community cohesion, create a stable and tolerant community, and promote the role of the media in raising the awareness of citizens and residents about the importance of budgeting and financial planning.

