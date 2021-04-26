GWU incorporates projects for people of determination within ‘My Store Virtual Market for Productive Families’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Under the framework of supporting national strategies for empowering people of determination, the General Women's Union (GWU), in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has incorporated a series of economic and commercial projects for people of determination within the 'My Store Virtual Market for Productive Families'.

The virtual market was launched by the GWU under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to empower people of determination, encourage their social inclusion, and achieve their development and economic productivity.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said that the inclusion of a series of economic and commercial projects for people of determination within the virtual market will help develop sustainable social solutions that will improve the lives of people of determination, stressing that the GWU, under the framework of Sheikha Fatima’s directives, aims to identify and promote the potential of people of determination.

"H.H. Sheikha Fatima has always been the leading supporter of the concept of care, development, well-being and suitable standards of living for women, in particular, but also for society, in general, especially people of determination, who are a fundamental pillar of society and have continually demonstrated their competencies, skills and special abilities, especially in the field of crafts."

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that in implementation of the leadership’s directives, the organisation’s is not only continuing its mission to offer care, rehabilitation and treatment services to its affiliated people of determination but is also striving to enhance their cognitive, social and interactive capacities and daily living skills.

The ZHO, under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the ZHO, will continue supporting people of determination and their families to enable them to fulfil their potential within their respective communities, under the "Bee" brand of people of determination, he added.

"The ZHO is still keen to support and develop the capabilities of our sons and daughters of determination, by encouraging them to be productive members of society and play a fundamental role in social development," he further added.

Al Humaidan explained that the organisation is actively engaged in strategic partnerships with several specialist bodies, including the Emirates academy of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to offer appropriate programmes and training courses for people of determination and their families. It is also cooperating with the Department of Economic Development to support people of determination in Abu Dhabi in securing "Abu Dhabi Merchant" commercial licences under the category, "People of Determination Entrepreneurs," he noted.

The commercial projects included in the virtual market include the Mansour Salem Al Nubi Project, launched under the name, "Mandoos Al Oud for the Production of Perfumes," as well as the Wafa Faisal Al Hariz Project, which produces handicrafts under the name, "Al Wafaa for Handicrafts," and the Shireenet Abdullah Al Hamli Project.