GWU launches 'Irtiwaa' campaign for outdoor workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) A campaign to reduce the effects of summer heat on outdoor workers was launched at the Sheikh Khalifa Park today.

Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, the GWU launched its fourth annual "Irtiwaa" campaign for workers doing their jobs while being exposed to the sun during the UAE summer season.

The campaign targets construction workers, street cleaners, gardeners and individuals who maintain the city's landscaped urban image.

The annual midday break for labourers during summer months in the UAE began on 15th June. The decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation prevents any work under direct sunlight between 12:30 and 15:00 for three months up until 15th September. The rule, which was introduced in 2004, has been offering a big relief and health and safety protection for labourers working in various fields.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that Sheikha Fatima launched the campaign to support workers undertaking cleaning of the city, parks, gardening and construction work. She added that it is being conducted in cooperation with the Emirates Islamic Bank and the Agthia Company, and includes Abu Dhabi and its outskirts.

She spoke of the keenness of Sheikha Fatima to support sustainable development in the country, launch various initiatives and support all segments of the community and to promote the values of tolerance among them.

Al Suwaidi added that the campaign coincides with the "Year of Tolerance" launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the "Emirati Women Day" celebrated annually on 28th August. Sheikha Fatima has chosen the theme, "A Woman is the Model of Tolerance" for this year's campaign.