GWU launches ‘Farmhouses Project’ in correctional facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The General Women’s Union (GWU) has launched the "Farmhouses Project" in various correctional facilities, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police and with the representation of the Al Wathba Prison, the Al Mifraq Juvenile Care Centre, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Green Carpet Co..

The launch of the project aligns with the efforts of the UAE’s leadership to enhance the country’s global stature in human rights protection.

The GWU held a press conference to announce the project, which is a platform for environmental and economic communication between female inmates, minors, juveniles and the community, which aims to train target groups on the skills necessary to establish their own farmhouses and enable them to become active members of the community.

The project is continuing the efforts of the "My Land and My Palms are the Secret of my Launch and Success" initiative, which planted different types of palm trees, under the supervision of the Al Mifraq Juvenile Welfare Department.

On the occasion, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, highlighted the union’s keenness to implement the directives H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation", and cooperate with strategic partners to ingrain social responsibility among correctional facility inmates.

She also stressed the GWU’s keenness to promote, through the project, the importance of agriculture and the agricultural culture to all segments of the community, in line with the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the UAE’s agricultural renaissance, as well as to preserve his agricultural legacy and follow in his footsteps, through promoting sustainable agricultural development and investing in this vital sector.