GWU organises Arabic language courses for wives of diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the GWU, in cooperation with the Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), is organising Arabic language courses for non-Arabic speakers who are wives of diplomats.

The ZHIC will host Arabic language courses for the wives of foreign diplomats from Germany, Italy, Armenia, Panama and Georgia.

"This series of training courses, held in cooperation with the ZHIC, is taking place upon the directives of Sheikha Fatima to improve communication and encourage collaboration within the community.

This initiative also underscores the support of the Mother of the UAE for the Arabic language," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU.

She also highlighted the importance of the training courses to the diplomats’ wives, by enabling them to explore the values, stature and historic importance of the Arabic language and culture, as well as the values of coexistence.

The ZHIC aims to promote the Arabic language and encourage cultural interactions with diplomats in the country through the programme, said Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the ZHIC.