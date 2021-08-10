UrduPoint.com

GWU Organises Arabic Language Courses For Wives Of Diplomats

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

GWU organises Arabic language courses for wives of diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the GWU, in cooperation with the Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), is organising Arabic language courses for non-Arabic speakers who are wives of diplomats.

The ZHIC will host Arabic language courses for the wives of foreign diplomats from Germany, Italy, Armenia, Panama and Georgia.

"This series of training courses, held in cooperation with the ZHIC, is taking place upon the directives of Sheikha Fatima to improve communication and encourage collaboration within the community.

This initiative also underscores the support of the Mother of the UAE for the Arabic language," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU.

She also highlighted the importance of the training courses to the diplomats’ wives, by enabling them to explore the values, stature and historic importance of the Arabic language and culture, as well as the values of coexistence.

The ZHIC aims to promote the Arabic language and encourage cultural interactions with diplomats in the country through the programme, said Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the ZHIC.

Related Topics

UAE Germany Armenia Italy Panama Georgia Women Family From Arab

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

3 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

16 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

31 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.