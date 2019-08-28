GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day 2019, in cooperation with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, Liaison Office, the General Women's Union, GWU, today organised a ceremony and dialogue forum, titled, "Women are Symbols of Tolerance."

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, along with representatives of the GWU and relevant United Nations, UN, organisations and programmes, as well as members of diplomatic missions and prominent female leaders.

Sheikh Nahyan said that celebrating Emirati Women's Day, held this year under the theme, "Women are Symbols of Tolerance," will explain several key factors in the UAE's development, which are related to empowering women and highlight the tolerance and coexistence of the UAE, which is keen to be a tolerant country that accommodates everyone.

He also pointed out that Emirati Women's Day celebrates the efforts and achievements of the UAE’s leaders, starting with its Father and Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that empowering women in society is necessary for the country’s development.

"We thank Allah Almighty, as the country’s leaders are on the same path and support the vision of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed, and the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the ‘Mother of the UAE,’ to enhance the status of women," he added.

"We, at the Ministry of Tolerance, express our pride at our partnership with the GWU and all organisations concerned with family development, motherhood and childhood, to promote the role of women in the areas of tolerance, coexistence and social coexistence. Please allow me to highlight several indicators that will enable these partnerships, Allah Almighty willing, to make Emirati women symbols of tolerance, coexistence and peace," he further added.

"We are fully aware that the contribution of women to spreading the culture of tolerance and coexistence has significant implications for society and the UAE’s progress and development. We are keen to provide Emirati women with the knowledge that will encourage them to innovate in the areas of tolerance and coexistence. I would like to refer to the ‘Knights of Tolerance Programme’ launched by the Ministry of Tolerance, which aims to train these knights to be leaders in promoting tolerance and coexistence within society," Sheikh Nahyan noted.

"Celebrating Emirati Women's Day this year coincides with the Year of Tolerance. Therefore, our slogan is Women are Symbols of Tolerance," Al Shehhi said while expressing her support for the UAE’s leadership and the efforts of Sheikha Fatima.

"We are proud of the UAE Government's sponsorship of UN Women's flagship peacekeeping training programme for Arab women, which was launched in partnership with the GWU and the Ministry of Defence," Al Shehhi added.