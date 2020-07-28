GWU organises third discussion session of ‘You are all Responsible: Preparation for the Next Fifty Years’ series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The General Women’s Union, GWU, today organised the third discussion session of the series, entitled, "You are all Responsible: Preparation for the Next Fifty Years," in cooperation with the Ministry of State for Food and Water Security.

The session, which was hosted Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, highlighted the country’s related challenges and future aspirations and the ministry’s efforts to prepare for the next fifty years.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, stressed that the UAE is leading the efforts to fulfil the needs of individuals and the community, to maintain food security and water stability at local and international levels.

"The UAE’s leadership has prioritised food security by monitoring developments to the local and international food system and is working hard to draft plans and programmes aimed at increasing local production and diversifying sources. It is also managing the food value chain, in light of the current exceptional circumstances," she added.

In her speech on the sidelines of the discussion, Sheikha Fatima said, "We are proudly looking forward to the UAE’s future food security, which is already promising as plans and strategies based on innovation and technology have been established, to ensure health, safety and added-value and providing affordable food for everyone at all times."

Almheiri pointed out that the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis on the country’s food sector have been limited due to the presence of a national food security strategy and the ongoing efforts of the UAE’s leadership, government and private sector.

She added that the main lesson learned from the crisis is the importance of planning and preparing to handle all developments and mitigate the damage resulting from any crisis, in addition to the importance of decision-makers and their flexibility when making decisions.

"Guaranteeing food security is one of the key foundations of preparing for the next fifty years," she further added, stressing that women are key partners in achieving food security, and noting that it is now the right time for Emirati women to invest in agriculture, especially due to the significant advancement in agricultural technologies.