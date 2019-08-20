UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GWU Organises Workshop On 'Reinforcing Women Political Engagement'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

GWU organises workshop on 'Reinforcing Women Political Engagement'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The General Women’s Union, GWU, organised a workshop titled, "Reinforcing Women Political Engagement", at the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF.

The event was held in cooperation with the Fatima bint Mubarak Women sports academy.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Ahlam Allamaki, Director of Research and Development at the GWU, said the workshop is being implemented within the framework of the 50-50 Fatima bint Mubarak Campaign for Women Political Engagement launched by Sheikha Fatima, aimed at supporting the resolution of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.

Allamaki pointed out that since the issuance of this resolution, the GWU has organised a range of workshops and awareness programmes aimed at reinforcing the political engagement of women.

She highlighted the fact that the workshop is aimed at stressing the importance of the political engagement of women voters and at highlighting the importance of their votes and action in case they win seats in the FNC.

During the workshop, which was attended by women representing different Federal authorities and civil society organisations and women candidates in the FNC elections, Allamaki highlighted the main skills required to design and manage election campaigns.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Sports Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi Women Family Event

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso's Terrorist Attack Kills 24 Troops - ..

8 minutes ago

Indian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Kashmir Durin ..

8 minutes ago

Modernizing security system to improve CPEC Projec ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish Woman Dies of Listeriosis After Eating Mea ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains life imprisonment of convi ..

8 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges peace-loving nations to t ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.