GWU organises workshop on 'Reinforcing Women Political Engagement'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The General Women’s Union, GWU, organised a workshop titled, "Reinforcing Women Political Engagement", at the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF.

The event was held in cooperation with the Fatima bint Mubarak Women sports academy.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Ahlam Allamaki, Director of Research and Development at the GWU, said the workshop is being implemented within the framework of the 50-50 Fatima bint Mubarak Campaign for Women Political Engagement launched by Sheikha Fatima, aimed at supporting the resolution of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.

Allamaki pointed out that since the issuance of this resolution, the GWU has organised a range of workshops and awareness programmes aimed at reinforcing the political engagement of women.

She highlighted the fact that the workshop is aimed at stressing the importance of the political engagement of women voters and at highlighting the importance of their votes and action in case they win seats in the FNC.

During the workshop, which was attended by women representing different Federal authorities and civil society organisations and women candidates in the FNC elections, Allamaki highlighted the main skills required to design and manage election campaigns.