GWU Presents Eid Al-Fitr Clothes To Participants Of Peacekeeping Programme, Vulnerable Families

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The employees of the General Women’s Union, GWU, presented Eid al-Fitr clothes to the participants of the peacekeeping programme and vulnerable families.

The symbolic contribution is in line with the overall humanitarian efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, which reached out to millions of people both inside and outside the country.

Upon the directives of Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, the Union has donated Eid al-Fitr clothes to the participants of its programme and vulnerable families.

Al Suwaidi stated that the GWU’s initiative is part of the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to promote the values and concepts of giving, adding that the UAE is continuing to support needy people in all areas, reflecting the vision of the inspiring leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikha Fatima’s giving is continuous and without limits, especially in humanitarian areas, she further added.

The donation includes all types of gifts, such as clothes and perfumes.

The beneficiaries of the initiative from Socotra, Yemen, and Mauritania number 32 people, in addition to several vulnerable families.

