H1 sees 20% rise in debut exhibitors at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The Expo Centre Sharjah has revealed that the first half of 2019 has recorded a notable 20 percent hike in the number of companies that made their debut in the Expo Centre exhibitions.

"This reflects the Expo Centre’s global reputation as a pioneering and prominent destination for exhibitions and conferences industry around the world," the Expo Centre added.

The Centre pointed out that the exhibitions and conferences organised and hosted in the first half were characterised by their diversity and consistency with the changing demands of the population and the business sector. These include electronics, real estate investment and the manufacture of steel and metals, watches, jewellery, healthcare, dates, schools, childcare, reading, and housing in addition to government communication and Ramadan Nights.

The Centre added that the exhibition that attracted the maximum participant companies and exhibitors was the Watch and Jewellery middle East Show.

The Real Estate Investment Exhibition recorded 11 percent growth in the number of local, regional and international exhibitors while SteelFab 2019, the region’s premier metal working event, saw a 25 percent growth in the number of exhibitors.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah, pointed to the Centre’s key role in achieving Sharjah’s strategic vision.

Al Owais said this was possible due to the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting economic development in Sharjah and achieving the national objectives in terms of diversifying the economy and enhancing its sustainable growth.

He explained that the industry of exhibitions and conferences has had a clear and positive impact on the economy of Sharjah and various sectors, most notably stimulating business tourism and regular tourism.

"This has reflected on the high occupancy rates and hotel revenues. It contributed to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a destination for business tourism after it established itself as a destination for family tourism." Al Owais noted.

"The exhibitions and conferences industry has contributed to driving the investment and enhancing the flow of foreign investments to the Emirate of Sharjah, where exhibiting companies hold economic agreements and partnerships while visiting official delegations seize the opportunity to review means of strengthening cooperation," he added.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The growth in the number of exhibitors during the first half of 2019 is a positive sign of the strategy adopted by the Expo Centre Sharjah to organise and host exhibitions that meet the needs of the market and the business community."

"The upcoming period will be witnessing several exhibitions, through which, we are aiming to strengthen Sharjah's position as the region's premier exhibition and conference industry and a gateway to attract quality projects, products and services that benefit our diverse economic sectors," Al Midfa pointed out.